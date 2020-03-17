South Africa: Decorated Senior Hawks Officer Gunned Down in His Car Near Mbombela

A senior Hawks officer has been shot dead on the R37 outside Mbombela.

Lieutenant Colonel Leroy Bruwer, 49, was on his way to work when he was gunned down around 07:00.

was shot early this morning while he was on his way from his smallholding between Sabie and Nelspruit on his way to work.

The shooting happened about nine kilometres outside Nelspruit.

Bruwer, a fanatical nature lover, was the lead investigator in numerous high-profile cases in Mpumalanga.

Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi confirmed from the crime scene that Bruwer was killed.

He could, however, not give any more information because the forensic teams were still combing the crime scene for leads.

News24 has confidentially established that several empty cartridges were found on the scene.

A photo taken at the crime scene showed Bruwer's vehicle standing in the yellow lane on the tar road with it nose pointing in the direction of Nelspruit.

Three bullet holes could be seen in the driver's window. The passenger window behind Bruwer's driver's seat also had a hole through it.

GT Lundie, owner of the well-known Zest Restaurant near the crime scene, told News24 he heard three shot at around 06:15."I then went to pick up our restaurant staff and on my way to the restaurant, saw the Mercedes parked next to the road."I did think much of it as many people park there in the morning to offload staff who is working at the nearby Eden Wildlife Estate. I just drove past."

Bruwer had led several investigations into rhino poaching in Mpumalanga in recent years.

In 2016, he testified how he and a colleague were detained by police when they tried to charge two officers linked to a rhino poaching bust, the Lowvelder reported at the time.

Bruwer was currently also the lead detective in two high-profile rhino poaching cases, that of former policeman Josef 'Big Joe' Nyalunga and suspected rhino kingpin Petrus 'Mr Big' Mabuza, respectively.

Decorated officer

Bruwer, who has been described as a passionate policeman and dedicated investigator, received numerous awards during his career.

In 2016, amongst others, he received the national award for being the best detective in the Hawks.

Advocate Kobus van der Walt, the head of the Mpumalanga Asset Forfeiture Unit, says Bruwer was one of the most dedicated policemen he ever worked with.

"His death leaves an incredible gap in the legal system especially in the investigations into rhino poaching.

"He was a very good friend and colleague."

- Additional reporting by Sheldon Morais and Ntwaagae Seleka.

