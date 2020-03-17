Somalia: Somali President Sends Message to Citizens About Coronavirus

Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo has sent a message about Coronavirus to all citizens a day after the country has confirmed its first case of Covid-19.

The president said in a statement that the Somali government is committed to safeguarding the country's health and well-being of the people.

As the disease spreads to many countries in the world has been reached Somalia after one of the people from Chine who has been under quarantine was diagnose with coronavirus.

President Farmajo urged the Somali people and the government to unite and do preventive measures to stop the spread of the deadly virus in the horn of Africa country.

"So far we have confirmed one patient in our country. The disease is at such a high risk that it has spread rapidly to many countries including our neighboring Ethiopia and Kenya," said Somali president.

Farmajo called on the people to adhere to health guidelines to prevent the spread of Covid-19 disease by reducing travel and public gatherings.

Somali President has instructed the Government to accelerate measures to prevent the disease from spreading to the entire country.