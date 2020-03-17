Tanzania: Abbas Urges Efficiency Amid Budget Increase

IN recognition of efforts and strategic projects that have to be undertaken in the coming financial year, the Ministry of Information, Arts, Culture and Sports has increased its budget share by 3.7bn/-, Permanent Secretary, Dr Hassan Abbasi revealed on Monday.

He outlined the areas of focus that will be covered by the increased budget as preparation of concrete data to demonstrate government undertakings, Kiswahili programmes, including teaching opportunities and marketing, sports resources management and development.

Dr Abbasi gave the announcement here yesterday during a workers council meeting that reviewed and approved the ministry's proposed upcoming budget. He said of the increased budget, 2bn/- is for the recurrent charges and 1.7bn/- for the development projects.

"The increase in budget tells clearly that the government recognises our contribution, the increase is something that we should work and prove that it is well deserved," said Dr Abbasi.

Earlier, the Deputy Minister for Information, Arts, Culture and Sports, Ms Juliana Shonza advocated for team work among employees in order to meet their goals.

She said the government is doing its best to ensure that working conditions are pleasant for them to deliver, with a priority to availability and reliability of working tools for increased efficiency.

Ms Shonza called upon the workers' council to see how best they would revamp the Culture Fund which was of great importance towards the development of the arts and culture circles sector.

She urged the council to discuss and come up with plans on how best to increase revenue collection including close supervision of gate collection at the National Stadium, so that the government gets its real share.

Furthermore, she said, the ministry should pursue the national agenda on Kiswahili marketing by ensuring that Tanzanians benefit from the teaching opportunities abroad.

She directed the PS to make a close up on a proposal written up from a committee that was formed by the minister since the government is committed for the construction of arts and sports arena in collaboration