Liberia: Rep. Koffa Will Deliver 2nd Annual Message Through Radio Ahteenah Amid Coronavirus Fear

17 March 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Press Release

Grand Kru — The office of Hon. Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa has announced that, given the pronouncement by the President H. E. George Manneh Weah relative to the Official confirmation of the deadly coronavirus, his official constituency visit into the various communities is hereby postponed to the Easter Break or following the end of the period leading to the end of the crisis.

Rep. Koffa arrived in Grand Kru on Sunday, March 15 for an official constituency visit in all the 38 communities in his district, inspect projects and deliver his 2nd annual message.

The Annual Report as planned will be delivered on next Monday via Radio Ahteenah in Barclayville Grand Kru county, and copies will be distributed amongst the six(6) statutory district in District #-2 by a courier.

In addition, to prevent the crowds, project inspection will be done by the chief of office staff and the project engineer on site.

Hon.Cllr.Koffa will meet with the county Authority on Thursday, March 19, 2020 to discuss issues about the county.

In furtherance of the above Hon.Cllr. J. Fonati koffa will remain in the county up to the end of March to liaise with the necessary health authority to carry on awareness in the county as we envisioned a timely and resolution of the coronavirus in Liberia.

The office wishes to commend the President of Liberia and the national health authority for swift and decisive action. May God continue to bless us all and save the state.

