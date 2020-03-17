Liberia: 'Shut Down the Airports, Former Senator Ballout Tells Govt

17 March 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Jaheim T Tumu

Monrovia — Former Maryland County Senator, Mr. John Ballout, has urged the government to shut down the airports and close borders after Liberia reported Monday, March 16, its first confirmed case of the 2019 coronavirus.

Liberians woke up to the news that their Environment Protection Agency Executive Director, Dr. Nathaniel Blamah has been confirmed to be the first to be tested positive with COVID-19, the disease associated with the new strain of the coronavirus.

The news has instilled fear among Liberians. Some blamed Dr. Blamah for allegedly refusing to adhere to established protocols set up at the Robert International Airport by health authorities. Dr. Blamah was later suspended on Monday by President George Weah.

Speaking to journalists, Mr. Ballout said the screening exercise alone cannot help; he advised government to take stringent measures by deploying military personnel at every border point of entry.

The former Maryland County Senator said that he understands the difficult economic condition the decision could bring but citizens' lives matter in the fight against the virus.

"This is a country with a fragile health sector, poor economy; the people have too much to worry about than the risk of virus that we don't have means to handle," Mr. Ballout said.

According to him, Liberia does not have the capacity, expertise, infrastructure and financial power, therefore the government should focus on prevention, by suspending flights into the country.

"My advice is, we shut down the airports; suspend all international flights for the minimum of two weeks as we observe the global trend on how things are going," Ambassador Ballout suggested.

He strongly recommended that the government announce the closure of the country's borders with its neighbours and that the military be deployed at these border points.

On which flight to be let in, the former Ambassador to Pakistan, thinks that the government shouldn't get involved deciding which flight is important to let in or not but just wants the borders close so that its 4.5 million population can be spared.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Implements Travel Ban As Coronavirus Cases Rise
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Passenger Dies on Flight to Nairobi From Qatar
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.