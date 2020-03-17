Liberia: All Schools Ordered Closed for One Week, As Contact Tracing Begins

17 March 2020
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)
By William Q. Harmon

The Government of Liberia, through the Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism (MICAT) has announced that, "given the confirmation this morning by President George M. Weah and the Special Presidential Committee on the status of COVID-19 in Liberia -- announcing that the country has as of Friday, March 13, REGISTERED its first case of the disease -- the Ministry of Education has hereby mandated that all schools (including institutions of higher learning) shall suspend classes for one week, beginning Tuesday, March 17."

This, according to the Ministry of Education, "is necessary to allow the health authorities conduct a complete surveillance and tracing of those said to have arrived on the flight along with the infected person, and all those who they might have come in contact with. This is a proactive measure intended to minimize the spread of the disease. Schools are scheduled to reopen on Monday, March 23, subject to further assessment of the situation.

"Everyone is urged to strictly abide by this instruction," the statement from MICAT said.

Earlier today, President Weah announced Liberia's first confirmed Coronavirus case, in the person of Mr. Nathaniel Blama, Executive Director of the Environmental Protection Agency. Mr. Blama is currently under quarantine, as health authorities are working to identify who all he might have come in contact with since his arrival from a conference in Switzerland on Friday evening, March 13, 2020.

