Liberia: New Commerce Inspector, Deputy Urged to Work With Sincerity, Integrity

Commerce Inspector General Josephine Davies (2nd from left) with newly inducted Deputy County Inspector, outgoing and newly inducted County Inspector Alphonso Miamen

"Don't mix politics with business; you are not politicians," says Commerce IG Josephine Davis

The Inspector General (IG)at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Josephine Davis, has urged the newly inducted Commerce Inspector of Nimba to serve with integrity in order to build public trust and make people willing to comply with government's policy.

Speaking at the induction ceremony in Ganta recently, Madam Davies admonished the new inspector Alphonso Miamen, not to compromise his job by doing wrong but serve the public with diligence and honesty.

"Being the head doesn't mean that you know everything. Consult others where the need is, and do your best to build trust in your colleagues and the public," she advised.

"Listen to your subordinates and work together as a family," she said. The Ministry inducted into office Mr. Miamen as Inspector of Commerce of Nimba and Mr. Billy Flenn as his deputy. Alphonso replaces Nelson Korquoi who is now the Superintendent of Nimba County.

Both men were charged to be vigilant in ensuring that commodities on sale are safe for public consumption.

"Don't' allow business people to sell whatever they want to sell; ensure that all business places are clean," Madam Davis further cautioned.

Nimba is the second-largest business community in Liberia after Montserrado where the capital Monrovia is located. In spite of the challenging nature of their work, the IG warned the inspector not to mix politics with business, warning, "you are not politicians."

The induction ceremony was attended by a Deputy Minister of Commerce, Wilfred Bangura, and scores of other officers.

Both Miamen and Flenn, in their remarks, assured the public that they will work in compliance with rules governing the Ministry.

In separate comments, some members of the Ganta business community complained that the lack of price regulation on the market is "making things hard for the people."

"We want the government to check on the importers by monitoring international markets in order to regulate prices," said Odesseu Dolo, a store owner.