Tanzania: Procurement Entities Asked to Adopt E-System By June 30

THE Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) has asked all procurement entities (PEs) that are yet to adopt the Tanzania National Electronic Procurement System (TANePS) to do so by June 30, 2020, failure of which their accounts officers will he held accountable.

The directive was issued on Monday by PPRA Chairman of the Board of Directors Matern Lumbanga, when officiating at the third meeting of the authority's workers' council held at Dodoma's Treasury Square.

According to Mr Lumbanga, PEs which fail to adopt the system will be blocked from issuing bids until they start using the new system.

He insisted the new system would help increase transparency and accountability and reduce complaints from bidders who have severally been lodging their appeals over procurement malpractices.

Speaking at the event, PPRA Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Leonard Kapongo said as of on Tuesday, out of 540 PEs, 511 had adopted the new system.

This means about 29 PEs will have to adopt the new system before the deadline elapses.

TANePS is a web-based collaborative system, developed in accordance with the requirement of Public Procurement Act to facilitate public procurement processes in Tanzania.

It offers a secure, interactive, dynamic environment for carrying out the procurement of all categories, complexity or value.

TANePS supports processes of procuring goods, works, consultancy, procurement procedures, including user registration, tender notification, creation and management of catalogue, creation and management of framework agreements, auctions and payment.

Regarding the workers' council, Mr Kapongo, who doubles as the chairman of the council, said the meeting was the second in the 2019/20 fiscal year and that during the meeting members would receive, discuss and endorse a report for the implementation of the budget for the second quarter of the 2019/20 fiscal year.

"The meeting will also receive, discuss and endorse the proposed budget for the next fiscal year of 2020/21," he said.