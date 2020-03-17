Tanzania: Cybercrime-Related Cases Drop Drastically - Police

CRIMINAL offences related to the breaching of Cybercrime Act have dropped drastically to 3000 cases, currently, compared to more than 7000 problems reported in 2018.

This was revealed by the Head of Cybercrime Department, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Joshua Mwangaza here on Monday, saying cyber-crime cases have dropped by over 50 per cent in the past two years.

He credited the falling of the computer related crimes to awareness raising campaigns among ordinary people who are reportedly coming into terms with what is expected of them as far as responsible usage of online content is concerned.

"People are becoming more aware of proper usage of the internet and related online content, including mobile phone message spamming, the social media platforms' participation and peer-to-peer communications," stated the Anti- Cyber-crime Czar.

SSP Mwangaza was presenting his report on cybercrime situation in Tanzania during the meeting between the Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA) and heads of religious organisations from seven districts of Arusha, held at the Regional Headquarters' Hall here.

The Head of TCRA in the Northern Zone, Engineer Emelda Salum, explained that the Authority has opted to involve the clerics in Cybercrime Act awareness training so that they may relay the message to the members of their churches, mosques and other public congregations that they usually attend or address.

Commenting on the issue, the Head of Arusha District Muslim Council, Sheikh Hussein Iyunji said the responsibility of religious leaders is usually to guide people as per their religious teachings but emerging issues such as cybercrime will be treated as extra messages to supplement their sermons.

On his part, the Deputy Chairperson of the Union of Christendom Denominations of Arusha, Bishop Oral Sossy, admitted that cybercrime was a growing problem, saying it is high time they start dealing with the problem before it gets out of hand.

A total of 61 religious leaders from around the region attended the TCRA meeting here. Similar training sessions have also been held in other mainland regions like Mbeya, Kagera, Morogoro and now Arusha.