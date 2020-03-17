Tanzania: Cti, Govt for Business Blueprint Dialogue

17 March 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Bernard Lugongo

IMPLEMENTATION of the blueprint will be at centre of discussion when the government meets with industrialists late this week in an effort to spearhead the country's industrial economy agenda.

The Confederation of Tanzania Industries (CTI) on Monday said it would have an audience with the minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office responsible for investment, Ms Angellah Kairuki, during the dialogue.

CTI Executive Director Leodegar Tenga noted this when briefing journalists in Dar es Salaam on the planned meeting, saying members of the confederation would hear from the government what had been done so far in implementing the blueprint.

The blueprint, launched over two years ago, aims at enhancing the business environment by carrying out holistic regulatory reforms.

The document seeks to put in place a framework for addressing regulatory hurdles and create a smart, functional and fair business regulatory regime in the country.

However, CTI admitted that some of the government's efforts to improve the business environment were visible, for instance, removal of 54 levies, thus bringing relief to business people.

On other hand, there was a notable improvement in availability of electricity following operation of Kinyerezi Gas Power plant which increased power generation capacity.

"This is a very good achievement because when you speak of industries, you speak of energy," he said.

However, he said, some of the regulatory reforms have taken so long since they needed law amendments.

"Our call to the government is always that it should speed up law amendments to enable regulatory reforms for improving the business environment since these regulatory bodies have been established by laws," he appealed.

Explaining on CTI's role in the country's industrial agenda, Mr Tenga said the confederation mainly focused on building understanding among industrialists.

For instance, he argued, the issue of the country's laws and procedures on how to invest in industries.

"One of our main responsibilities has been to educate our members over laws and procedures,' he stated, adding that acting as a bridge between the industries and government was also another core function.

The CTI was an organ to pass issues and concerns from the industries to the government for consideration, he elaborated.

"To ensure that local industries adopt modern technology, we have been offering training to our members to make them acquire best practices of industrial production."

Speaking over impact of global crisis of coronavirus, Mr Tenga said most of industrial raw materials are sourced outside the country, local industries should also have been affected upon reduced importation of raw materials.

Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

