Tanzania: Dar Exchange Market Maintains Downward Trajectory

THE market maintained a downward trajectory after the Tanzania Share Index (TSI) lost 15.01 points during the week that ended on 13th March 2020. The TSI closed the week with 3,498.94 points.

The domestic market capitalization dropped by 0.43 per cent following a drop in prices of counters similar to the previous week.

CRDB and DSE both went down by 8.8 per cent and 1.12 per cent, respectively pushing the domestic capitalization down to TZS 9,188.68bln ($3.99bln).

CRDB was the top mover of the week, accounting for 56.3 per cent of the total weekly equity turnover after moving 271,568 shares.

TBL has been quiet in the last three weeks as activities from foreign investors dropped to less than 3 per cent. Total equity turnover slowed down by 58.84 per cent to 75m/- ($0.03mln), lowest weekly turnover in the last two years.

The total number of shares was 0.296mln shares traded in 87 deals, down 25 per cent from previous week's 0.397mln shares.

We expect equity turnover to stay minimal in the next few weeks as global investors still attempt to grapple the full effect of the widespread virus.

Stringent trading rules shall maintain the TSI at similar levels, different from global indices, a fact that is unhealthy to our market.

The All Share Index (DSEI) was not spared as well after losing 67.32 points and closing the week at 1,988.62 points. The total market capitalization shredded 3.27 per cent and closing the week at 16.51tri/- ($7.18bln).

On top of the decline of domestic counters, the DSEI retreat came from tanking cross listed counters as the Kenyan market melted, leading to a triggering of the market's circuit breaker on Friday. The market halted trading from 1438hrs for the rest of the session.

The top cross listed loser was Kenya Airways which dropped by 20 per cent following cancellation of numerous flights as well as global scale down of travels due to attempts to contain the coronavirus.

The large caps, KCB Bank and East African Breweries Ltd both went down 8.93 per cent and 4.44 per cent, respectively.

National Media Group lost 5.97 per cent while Jubilee Holdings and Uchumi Supermarket remained rigid.

For a second week in a row, foreign investors' participation into DSE is minimal due to uncertainties in the global financial markets thus investors parking funds in safe assets.

During the week, foreign investors participated on the buying side, with a net inflow of per cent 722.

Locals dominated the market with a participation rate of 97.8 per cent and 100 per cent on the buying and sell side, respectively.

The significant drop of foreign portfolio investment into Dar es Salaam is on the bigger part caused by the global widespread of the coronavirus which keeps on causing mayhem in Europe and America.

During the week under review, the New York Stock Exchange hit the circuit breaker twice, Monday and Thursday, after the market decelerated more than 7 per cent in a matter of minutes.

Roughly $17 trillion has been wiped out of stock exchanges worldwide in just 52 days.

The largest impact of the ongoing crisis to our economy, if it can be termed as such, is the reduction of FDI and FPI as we saw above.

Despite Tanzania being a net importer, we expect inflation to remain stable subject to sufficient food supply. The shilling is already gaining strength against the greenback as a result of reduced imports and falling oil prices, while the banking sector is housing excess liquidity from stuck traders, which is outflowing into Treasury securities.

Money Market, Bills and Bonds

The week under review has seen the highest interbank rates since early December 2019 after closing the week at 4.55%, a gain of 69bps from the previous week.

The growth in the interbank rates was complemented by a growth in the value of transactions through the facility by 36% to a total of TZS 117.4bln ($51mln) compared to previous week's TZS 86.1bln ($37.42mln).

Appetite for the 2 years Treasury bond that has significantly grown in the 2019/20 financial year, peaked during the auction held on 11th March 2020.

During the auction, the Bank of Tanzania offered a bond worth TZS 137.28bln ($59.67mln) and the public responded with a tender size three times the offer.

The tender size was TZS 418.33bln ($181.84mln) from a record 154 bids. The Bank of Tanzania accepted a total of 23 bids worth TZS 137.28bln ($59.67mln), exactly as the offer size.

The weighted average yield to maturity (WAYTM) went down corresponding to the rising appetite.

The WAYTM dropped by 192bps to 8.34 per cent while the coupon yield was almost at par at 7.896 per cent. The WAYTM is down 363bps compared to a year earlier.

Currency Market

The shilling has been slowly gaining strength since mid- February on the Interbank Foreign Exchange Market (IFEM), recording a fifteen business days of daily consecutive appreciation since the third week of February.

During the week under review the shilling gained 9 pips to close the week at a weighted average exchange rate of TZS 2,300.58/USD.

The shilling has gained 40 pips form the year's lowest point during late February.

The weekly value of transactions on the IFEM has almost halved to $12.5mln compared to $24mln during the previous week possibly a result of declined imports as an effect of the coronavirus.

As the virus keeps spreading, it's likely for the shilling to maintain strength with minimal imports.