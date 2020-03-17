Nigeria: Dethronement - Sanusi Bags Double Honours From Kaduna

The Kaduna State Government has given Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II, two high profile appointments within two days of his deposition as Emir by Kano State Government and banishment to Nasarawa State.

A statement from Kashim Ibrahim House had announced Sanusi's appointment as Vice Chairman of Kaduna Investment Promotion Agency (KADIPA) on March 10, about 24 hours after he was deposed.

The statement which was signed by Mr Muyiwa Adekeye, Special Adviser on Media and Communication, said that "the appointment is part of the reconstitution of the board of KADIPA, which is statutorily chaired by the Deputy Governor, and has as internal members other senior officials of the Kaduna State Government."

According to Adekeye, "Kaduna State hopes to benefit from the profile, experience, intellect of His Highness Muhammad Sanusi, who before becoming Emir, had built a solid reputation in global financial circles.

" Malam Nasir El-Rufai said that Kaduna State is honoured to be able to call on the services of a man of such caliber to drive its development," the statement added.

Kaduna State Government also appointed the ex-monarch the Chancellor of Kaduna State University (KASU), a day after the KADIPA board appointment.

A statement from Adekeye also said that Sanusi succeeds the pioneer Chancellor, His Highness, Malam Tagwai Sambo, the Chief of Moro'a, who was appointed to the role in 2005.

The statement further said that Sanusi II was appointed because "in public life, His Highness has demonstrated a strong commitment to education."

"The Kaduna State Government has no doubt that as Chancellor, His Highness Muhammadu Sanusi, would provide symbolic and substantive leadership in raising the profile of KASU as an emerging centre of learning on the national and global level," it stated.

Mr Adekeye noted that the appointment of "the new chancellor comes at an exciting moment for KASU which is transiting to a multi-campus structure with presence across the state."

"The State Government is grateful that His Highness continues to support and assist the realisation of the governance objectives of the Kaduna State Government," he added.

The statement conveyed Governor El-Rufai's profound appreciation " to HH Malam Tagwai Sambo for the long years of distinguished service to KASU and the State."

The Special Adviser recalled that KADIPA was established in 2015, and has led the investment drive of the state and anchored implementation of the Ease of Doing Business Charter that earned Kaduna State recognition as the Number One place for doing business in Nigeria.

According to Adekeye, Deputy Governor of Kaduna State, Dr Hadiza Balarabe will chair the board while His Highness Muhammadu Sanusi II will be Vice-Chairman.

Other members of the board include Malam Balarabe Abbas Lawal, the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Jimi Lawal, Senior Adviser and Counsellor and Aisha Dikko, the Attorney General of Kaduna State.

The rest members are, Head of Service, Hajiya Bariatu Yusuf Mohammed, Commissioner of Business, Innovation and Technology, Idris Nyam; Commissioner of Housing and Urban Development, Fausat Ibikunle and Commissioner, Planning and Budget Commission Thomas Gyang .

Other board members are the Director General of Kaduna Geographic Information Service (KADGIS), Altine Jibrin, Muhammad Hafiz Bayero, the Managing Director of Kaduna State Market Development and Management Company, Farida Dankaka and Umma Aboki, the Executive Secretary of KADIPA.

"The Governor also said that he is confident that the new board, which contains the most senior officers of the State will further propel KADIPA to greater success in attracting investments to Kaduna State."

The statement disclosed that Governor El-Rufai carefully chose the external members to further reinforce the investment credentials of the state.

Meanwhile, Governor El-Rufai also visited His Highness Muhammad Sanusi II, as a mark of solidarity over his temporary travails at Awe town in Nasarawa State.

Adekeye said that the Governor who drove from Abuja to Awe town, met His Highness in high spirits, demonstrating his usual calm, poise and regal bearing amidst what has befallen in the last four days.

El-Rufai arrived Awe town shortly before a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja had granted an interim order, releasing Sanusi from detention.

That Governor El-Rufai and His Highness later drove to the mosque, where the latter led the jumma'at prayer, adding that hundreds of well wishers lined up the road of Awe to hail His Highness on his way to the mosque and back to his residence.

Speaking to reporters before departing Awe, Governor E-Rufai said that His Highness, Muhammadu Sanusi II is free to go anywhere, including Kano, following the court verdict.

Initial reports suggested that Sanusi would not be allowed into Kano for at least three months.

The Governor said a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has ruled that Sanusi can go anywhere.

"As you know the federal high court in Abuja today declared his detention illegal and unconstitutional and his banishment also in violation of the constitution, so he is free," El-Rufai said.

"He can live anywhere he wants including Kano city, if he wants. But we are on our way to Abuja. It is quite likely that the emir proceeds to Lagos which was his preferred destination from day one.

"From the day he was informed of his deposition, it was his wish to go to Lagos because part of his family is now in Lagos. And by the grace of God we're on our way to Lagos," he added.

Thereafter, His Highness and the Governor rode in the same car to Abuja, from where they proceeded to Lagos.