Liberia: Touch of Gold - Enterprising Business Facilitation Firm Looking to Bridge the Gap in Liberia

Monrovia — Looking to bridge the gap between trade and business in Liberia's volatile climate, Cassandra Hampton is hoping her firm, Golden Touch Corporation (GTC) answers the call in addressing some of the core challenges keeping many communities from thriving on the global market.

"It was an inspiration to make the difference as a young person," Hampton told FrontPageAfrica recently.

Hampton says GTC's objective is to contribute in bridging the gaps in trade. "We understand the challenges business communities encounter. We know and understand their needs. Therefore, we help in creating strategic plans to align with those needs."

In recent years, GTC has been providing business services and consultation in business facilitations to several local and international companies including Africa-Middle East Trading Corporation (AME Trading), America China Liberia Limited (ACL Limited, Great Benya Incorporated, Jin Yi Investment.

It has also worked with Government of Liberia during the reception of Ms. Amina J. Mohammed - Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations on the occasion of the closure & exit of the United Nation Missions in Liberia.

For Hampton, believing in thinking outside the box, will go a long way in enhancing economic growth and productivity of the country through the provision of the firm's services to domestic and international companies. "I believe that the private sector can contribute immensely making positive and lasting impact when young and vibrant people decide to make the difference."

In Hampton's view, international trade is one of the leading industries of the new millennium, existing mainly because of supply and the demand variation in different countries and groups. This, she says, contributes toward rewarding results of profit and personal satisfaction.

Last year, Liberia exported 65 percent of its total export of rubber, which is Liberia's main export, followed by diamonds, gold and iron (17 percent).

Today, Liberia exports mainly to: North America (32 percent of total exports), Europe (30 percent) and Middle East (30 percent). Exports in Liberia amount in merchandize increased to 43.50 USD Million in September from 25 USD Million in August of 2019. While importation in Liberia decreased to 76.50 USD Million in September from 79.10 USD Million in August of 2019 in comparison. These imports include: petroleum products, rice, building material, vehicles, pharmaceutical products, machineries, electronics, spare parts and electrical appliances.[1] These stats present a platform for interactions between companies local and international. With these interactions comes variation in context; be it cultural, economic, and political, which must be navigated accordingly for smooth operations.

Since 2003, after a 14-year conflict where basic infrastructure and public services were hindered; there have been steady development initiatives to recovery from the damages in the post conflict nation.

For Hampton, Golden Touch Corporation will provide a range of services for domestic and international companies wanting to trade but don't know how. "Ease of operations can range from meetings facilitations, operational setup, identify areas to invest and help develop projects based on market research geared to boost trade in true profit preventing less floundering there may be. We know and understand the target market. Our experiences have enabled us establish a more solidified business network and productivity."

The overall goal she says is to assist clients from different sectors set up, operate, procure and manage business assets worth hundreds of thousands of dollars in value.

The aim, according to Hampton is to offer services to business communities - both locally and internationally- that would promote business growth and enhanced economic development. "More explicitly, our skills set have helped businesses strategically infiltrate the Liberian market and sort out business' needs in no time. We understand our customers' needs and help them create strategic plans to align with those needs."

More importantly, she says, GTC's main interest would be to alleviate the challenges business communities encounter, enhance business growth and development, ensuring lasting and sustainable impact. "With Golden Touch Corporation's involvement, there's a win-win situation. All parties benefits exponentially to the socio-economic growth and increased revenues. We take the hassle and save your business the time and energy, thus allowing you to focus on more competitive and critical activities".

The company, according to Hampton, is capable of hosting meetings, organizing and setting up meetings with companies and organizations. "We have network in government, companies, civil society organizations (CSOs), eminent individuals etc in the country. We take clear and concise minutes, make follow-up and provide feedback to your company even after you have left the country. We serve as your company's host/ representative/agent/liaison. This is because our focus is to prioritize your interests above all."

Realizing the difficulties many companies encounter trying to register a company in Liberia, Hampton says, GTC is poised to make business a lot simpler by serving as representatives to provide a range of services for domestic and international companies wanting to trade but don't know how.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

As business facilitators, GTC is also set up to develop and expand businesses by providing intriguing ideas that have the potential for exponential business growth.

The company's team has been trained to plan and organize events such as business seminars, workshops, conferences, luncheons etc. For a small or large gathering, our competent and highly diversified staff can deliver to the fullest.

In addition, GTC's offers corporate staffing services and Labor contracting- "we outsource qualified, competent and flexible staff for better deliverables for your company", says Hampton.

GTC in collaboration with an information technology expert offers the public professional services to strengthen business economic growth through profound systems management that includes, payroll, report cards, coded IDs for your school or business. We also furnish your laboratory with not less than 50 computers; provide tutors and an encouraging learning atmosphere for students.

In the final analysis, Hampton says, the firm's core vision remains to build the most competitive business facilitation and management consulting company in West Africa that is efficient, accessible, and trustworthy.