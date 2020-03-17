Liberia: MANCO Commences 24-Hours Production of Green Palm Alcohol, Soaps, and Detergents to Help Curb Coronavirus

Monrovia — The Management of Mano Manufacturing Company (MANCO) has pledged the company's unflinching commitment and support to partner and collaborate with the Government of Liberia (GOL) and other stakeholders to combat against the outbreak of the Coronavirus in the country.

For more than 50 years now, MANCO has been manufacturing high quality Alcohol, Medicated Soaps of various kinds, antiseptics (X-TTOL) including Clora Super Bleach, among others.

CLORA SUPER BLEACH has been synonymous with health and hygiene in every household in Liberia, for generations and has been approved for use by many international organizations, including the Center for Disease Control (CDC) in Atlanta. Today, CLORA is being approved to export all over the ECOWAS region.

The company is also the exclusive producer of WaterGuard for PSI Washington, both for Liberia and Guinea; and has also been solicited to begin production for Ivory Coast and Cameroun.

It can be recalled that the Government of Liberia (GOL) on Monday, confirmed the outbreak of the coronavirus in Liberia.

In a statement issued in Monrovia on Monday, March 17, 2020 under the signature of Information Ministry Lenn Eugene Nagbe, the government disclosed that the Executive Director of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Mr. Nathaniel Blama was diagnosed of the virus upon his return to the country from Switzerland on March 13, 2020.

Also, in a press statement issued in Monrovia on Monday, March 17, 2020, the Management of MANCO headed by Mr. Asaad Raef Fadel, urged citizens to take precautionary measures to combat against the killer virus.

The company said as part of its efforts to ensure that the coronavirus is eradicated from Liberia; it has with immediate effect commenced a 24-hour production of all of its necessary raw materials to supply the Liberian market the essential products needed to combat the COVID-19 Virus.

The company disclosed that despite the outbreak of the virus in Liberia, there is abundance of raw materials at its production facility in Caldwell Road to produce around the clock.

MANCO warned its suppliers and distributors against using the current coronavirus outbreak in Liberia to criminally extort monies from consumers by hiking the prices of its products intended to fight against the spread of the virus.

At the same time, the company has underscored the need for citizens and other foreign residents residing in Liberia to continue to follow preventive measures used to defeat the deadly Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) in Liberia in 2014.

"MANCO urges Liberians and other foreign residents residing in the country to take precautionary measures against the killer virus. We collectively fought and defeated the Ebola Virus Disease in 2014. We can also defeat the COVID-19 virus if we hold together and follow the preventive measures put in place by health authorities in Liberia. We have quadrupled our production to 24 hours as a means of immensely contributing towards the fight against the virus" the statement added.

At the same time, MANCO has applauded President George Manneh Weah for his farsightedness towards the institution of additional preventive measures to combat against the virus.

The company made specific reference to the Liberian Chief Executive's decision taken to postpone his pending national county tour, suspension of travels to and from all countries with over 200 or more coronavirus cases, the banning of non-essential travels by all government officials, and the granting of a paid leave to all non-essential employees of government to be determined by the Civil Service Agency (CSA), amongst others.

With the institution of these measures, MANCO believes that the Liberian leader has greatly prioritized the interest of his country and citizens above all.

MANCO states that the move demonstrates the Weah led-government's commitment towards the wellbeing of Liberia and its citizens.

Meanwhile, MANCO is urging religious leaders, including Pastors and Imams, among others to continue to render prayers for Liberia and its citizens during these difficult times.