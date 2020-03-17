Ghana: Coronavirus - IOC to Hold Talks With Sports Heads Today

17 March 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) will hold talks with heads of international sports organisations today in response to the coronavirus outbreak, according to Reuters.

The virus, which originated in China late last year, has killed more than 6,000 people around the world and infected more than 160,000.

With less than five months to go until the scheduled start of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on July 24, questions have been raised as to whether the Games can go ahead.

The IOC, asked about a report by Japanese public broadcaster NHK that talks on the impact of the coronavirus were scheduled for Tuesday, said they were a regular part of dialogue with stakeholders.

"Since this situation started to develop some weeks ago, the IOC is constantly updating its stakeholders on the latest developments," the IOC said in a statement to Reuters. "The calls are part of this regular information sharing process."

However, coronavirus has wreaked havoc on the global sporting calendar, leading to some Olympic qualification events being cancelled or postponed.

IOC sports director Kit McConnell discussed changes to qualification processes with various international sporting federations last week.

The IOC had established an Implementation Group to "act quickly, where necessary, on behalf of the IOC EB (Executive Board) to approve the necessary changes to the qualification systems," McConnell said in a letter to federations. The letter, dated March 9, was seen by Reuters.

Changes could include the extension of qualification periods - but not beyond June 30 - the re-assignment of quota allocations and the removal of certain eligibility criteria.

It is not known whether further changes to the qualification process would be discussed on Tuesday.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Implements Travel Ban As Coronavirus Cases Rise
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Passenger Dies on Flight to Nairobi From Qatar
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.