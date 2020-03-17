Ghana: Fianoo Joins Oly, Advises Supporters

Chairman of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) and former Chief Executive of AshantiGold SC, Mr Kudjoe Fianoo, is the latest addition to the Management Board of elite side, Accra Great Olympics.

Fianoo, who joined the Wonder Club on Monday March 9, this month, said he was motivated by an innate desire to help Oly recapture its lost glory.

"Oly is a great club. They were the Third Force in Ghana football; now they appear to have lost that enviable tag - and it's not good enough.

"My desire of joining the Oly family, therefore, is to avail my decades of experience in the game to revive the club's fortunes," he told the Times Sports at the weekend.

He called on the club's faithful to rally behind the players, management and board as "we attempt to retrace Oly's halcyon moments."

"We all need to come together, put our shoulders to the wheel and ensure that we avoid relegation, this term.

"It's a shame that this great club had visited the drop three times and we have to do everything possible to avert this discomforting situation from recurring," Mr Fianoo emphasised.

His tenure as the CEO of AshantiGold ended on February 28, 2018.

Fianoo was in charge of the Miners for over a decade, playing a mammoth role in the team's rebuilding and guiding them to break their 'stygian' 19-year league title drought in the 2014/15 season.

The GHALCA boss was the Welfare Officer when Ghana's Under-17 team, Black Starlets, captured the FIFA Under-17 World Cup in Italy, '91.