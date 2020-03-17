Cameroon: Momo Division - CPDM Team Enthusiastic to Win Again

17 March 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Campaign team leader for Momo Division, Minister Mbah Acha Rose impressed by steadfastness of militants ahead of March 22, election.

Campaigns ahead of the March 22, 2020 re-run of legislative election in Momo division are on course with team leaders, strategizing and encouraging on approaches that ensure victory. Launching Divisional campaigns on March 14th, 2020, Momo team leader; Minister Mbah Acha Rose Fomundam saluted the enthusiasm of militants who have refused to be disappointed by the cancellation of results registered at the February 9th, 2020 legislative polls by the Constitutional Council. She delivered instructions for team members and militants to continue to be positive and fetch better results this time around. It emerged from the event that mouth to ear campaigns amongst other approaches could do the trick. Candidates of the legislative election in Momo sounded even more encouraging with personal commitment to lead success for the ruling party in the two constituencies covered by Momo Division. Momo division features the Momo East constituency with Anyere Charles AKA and Injoh Foo Ngang Prodencia as CPDM candidates for Batibo and Mbengwi sub divisions. Meanwhile; Momo West constituency features; Awutah Philip as the CPDM candidate covering Njikwa, Widikum and Andek Sub Divisions.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Implements Travel Ban As Coronavirus Cases Rise
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Passenger Dies on Flight to Nairobi From Qatar
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.