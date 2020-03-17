Cameroon: Momo Division - CPDM Team Enthusiastic to Win Again

Campaign team leader for Momo Division, Minister Mbah Acha Rose impressed by steadfastness of militants ahead of March 22, election.

Campaigns ahead of the March 22, 2020 re-run of legislative election in Momo division are on course with team leaders, strategizing and encouraging on approaches that ensure victory. Launching Divisional campaigns on March 14th, 2020, Momo team leader; Minister Mbah Acha Rose Fomundam saluted the enthusiasm of militants who have refused to be disappointed by the cancellation of results registered at the February 9th, 2020 legislative polls by the Constitutional Council. She delivered instructions for team members and militants to continue to be positive and fetch better results this time around. It emerged from the event that mouth to ear campaigns amongst other approaches could do the trick. Candidates of the legislative election in Momo sounded even more encouraging with personal commitment to lead success for the ruling party in the two constituencies covered by Momo Division. Momo division features the Momo East constituency with Anyere Charles AKA and Injoh Foo Ngang Prodencia as CPDM candidates for Batibo and Mbengwi sub divisions. Meanwhile; Momo West constituency features; Awutah Philip as the CPDM candidate covering Njikwa, Widikum and Andek Sub Divisions.