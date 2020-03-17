Angola: Minjud Presents National Youth Policy

Luanda — The (Minjud) on Monday, in Luanda, presented the National Youth Policy (PNJ) in order to involve the social actors, national and international partners in its materialization, as well as how to encourage society's participation in monitoring and implementation.

The PNJ, whose presentation was made by the national director of the Department for Youth Policies, Kikas Machado, is an instrument of multi and inter-sectoral coordination aimed at strengthening and special protection of the rights of young people, promoting and ensuring full insertion and participation in the process of transformation and political, social, economic and cultural development of the country.

The strategy aims to achieve a more just and balanced society in which young people have access to health, training, professional and academic qualifications that enable them to fully integrate into the labor market.

The policy also aims to promote the creation of a set of assumptions and institutional mechanisms, safeguarded by specific legislation, with a view to ensuring the participation of the country's youth in all areas of political, economic, social and cultural life.

Kikas Machado added that the document's values are based on the defense and promotion of citizenship, patriotism, Angolan sovereignty and its territorial integrity and the unity of the nation, defense of historical-cultural traditions and other social values.

During its term, it is foreseen the creation of institutional mechanisms that facilitate the integral development of youth, develop programs under the direction of the State, with the participation of the national and foreign productive sector, as well as promote the involvement of participatory democracy and social development.