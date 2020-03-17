Namibia: Swapo Members March for Geingob

Swapo members and supporters from the northern regions of Oshana, Ohangwena, Omusati and Oshikoto on Saturday held a peaceful street march at Oshakati, Ongwediva and Ondangwa in support of president Hage Geingob.

The group said during the march that Geingob is the president-elect and called on all peace-loving Namibians to condemn the attacks labelling him an illegitimate leader, as well as the calls for boycotting his upcoming swearing-in.

Addressing the marchers at the Swapo regional headquarters near Okandjedi at Oshakati, the party's coordinator for Omusati region, Sacky Kayone alleged the attacks are coming from supporters of the 2019 presidential election independent candidate Dr Panduleni Itula.

"We are saying these attacks by members and supporters of Dr Panduleni Mbango Itula, in the final analysis, are an attack on Namibian democracy, the voters and verdict of the Namibian majority and the verdict of the judiciary," stated Kayone.

He pointed out that the marching group feels and understands that it is proper and imperative to call and appeal to Itula to assist Namibia, by calming and lowering the anger level of his supporters in order to avoid disruption of peace and disability in the country.

The group also believes possible chaos, suffering of innocent children, women, people living with disabilities and the elderly would also be avoided by calming down the alleged anger of Itula's supporters.

Itula came second to Geingob in the presidential election with a 29,4% vote. Geingob won 56,3% of the votes cast.

Omusati governor, Erginus Endjala, addressing the same marchers, encouraged those present to celebrate Independence Day on 21 March with their respective families at home, now that Geingob had called off national celebrations due to fears of the coronavirus outbreak.

Geingob on Saturday also banned large gatherings for 30 days after the official announcement of two positive Covid-19 cases in the country. - Nampa