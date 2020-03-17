Southern Africa: ECG South Africa Suspends Worship Services in the Wake of Coronavirus

16 March 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Chomi Khumalo

Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) Church in South Africa has suspended all worship services until further notice in the wake of deadly coronavirus.

Bushiri will continue to minister via ECG online media platforms as well as the Prophetic Channel.

The church's communications director Ephraim Nyondo confirmed to Nyasa Times that the decision has been arrived at following strict instructions announced by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday as he declared the rainbow nation a state of disaster following the disease.

Nyondo said ECG Church leader Prophet Shephered Bushiri advised that it important to comply to the strict instructions that have come through President Ramaphosa.

"And our compliance means any gathering of more than 100 people ought to be avoided at all costs," he said.

Nyondo said as the world continues to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic, people's safety was Bushiri's top priority.

He said the suspension of the services in South African churches is effective immediately.

"This includes midweek, homecell and Sunday services. All programs tabulated on our timetable, therefore, have also been cancelled indefinitely," he said.

He said he will continue to minister via ECG online media platforms as well as the Prophetic Channel.

ECG Church spokesperson warned people to stay away from public places and follow the instructions of health officials and the Centers for Disease Control.⁣

Many churches have already brought in measures to avoid exposing congregations to the virus.

In some churches, holy water has been removed from the entrances, the sign of peace - normally a handshake - has been replaced by bowing and churchgoers can no longer drink wine from shared chalices.

Church ministers are also washing their hands before distributing communion.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

