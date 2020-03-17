Ghana: FA Suspends Competitions

17 March 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) following the directives from the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufi-Addo on Sunday has suspended all its competitions with immediate effect until further notice.

In a statement released last week, the GFA announced that while all competitions will go ahead as scheduled it will continue to liaise with Government, the Ghana Health Service and the Ministry of Health and follow all national health protocols on the matter.

But following the new protocols on Sunday, the GFA consequently, will immediately follow the new issued protocols and guidelines.

The Association will continue to engage the relevant institutions on the matter and update its members and all stakeholders of any changes.

