Namibia: Cricket Series Against the Netherlands Cancelled Due to COVID-19 Outbreak

16 March 2020
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

Cricket Namibia announced that the series between the two countries, scheduled from 25 March to 01 April, has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The teams were set to play two ODI's and four T20s at Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek.

"In the light of the recent updates from especially European countries, regarding the rapid blowout of the COVID-19, Cricket Namibia understands and support the decision taken the Cricket Association of Netherlands (KNCB) to cancel their travels to Namibia," said Johan Muller, Chief Executive of Cricket Namibia.

"The Castle Lite Series, as it would have been branded, was a highlight on our calendar. The Namibian public and our sponsors were extremely excited to welcome a top-ranked cricket country, such as the Netherlands, on home soil," he added.

Muller believes that once the virus is under control, they can look to reschedule this tour.

Meanwhile, Jaap Wals, Chief Executive of the KNCB in a statement said following government advice to curtail the spread of COVID-19, including the increasing travel restrictions between countries, the KNCB feels there was no other option than to cancel the Namibia tour.

"We would like to acknowledge the efforts by Cricket Namibia that has gone into planning the series and we are looking forward to future tours between the two nations," he added.

