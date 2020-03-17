Ghana: Annor Walker Hints At Massive Clear-Out At Olympics

Accra Great Olympics Head Coach, Daniel Annor Walker, says he will augment his team with eight matured and experienced players during the transfer window which opened yesterday.

Olympics who were annihilated 4-0 in mid-week by city rivals Hearts of Oak were far from their best again but were saved by skipper Maxwell Nii Abbey Quaye's brace over Liberty Professionals to move to 12th position.

With his squad currently depleted through injuries and what he claims was the lack of commitment on the part of some players, Annor Walker acknowledged that the club must invest to keep the Wonder Club's bid for a top six Premier League finish.

"Olympics lack players hungry for success. The transfer widow is here with us and as a club we need to be busy and get some experience hands to come in and rescue the club from its current position."

Seriously, there are players in the team who are not committed to the course; We have a huge number of players most of whom are not committed and are not helping the club, Walker said after the 2-1 win over Liberty.

The former Berekum Chelsea and Medeama SC Assistant Coach, who took charge of the Wonder Boys three weeks ago, said central defense was a big problem for him at the moment.

"Frankly, I came in and met three central defenders and apart from Jamaldeen Haruna, the rest cannot help the team and I need to strengthen that side."

Also I do not have midfielders. In modern football you play with attacking midfielders and even if you have one striker and more midfielders you can get the much needed results with the right approach.

He noted that a proven goal poacher would be sought to help bang in the goals, having identified the striking department as another major problem area for the club.

Having superintended over five games so far, winning three and losing two, Coach Walker was full of praise for back to batan striker Abbey Quaye who has scored five of six goals under his tutelage.

"Quaye was not playing when I came in but I had to work on him and get him to deliver for me and the team and I must say he is proving to be our saviour but he needs support upfront to score more," the coach said.