Ghana: GAA Suspends Activities

17 March 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Following directive from government to put on hold a number of activities including sports gathering over the Corona virus pandemic, the Ghana Athletics Association (GAA) has suspended it activities with immediate effect until the state of affairs normalizes.

The decision, according to the GAA, is consistent with the posture of World Athletics, Confederation of Africa Athletics (CAA) and CAA's Region II.

A statement signed by the GAA's Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Bawa Fuseini, however urged all athletes and coaches to continue with their individual training till the situation normalizes.

It said the action was necessary given the need to place the safety of athletes, given the risk of community spread that gatherings for competitions could foster across the country.

The statement said the GAA will continue to monitor the situation and advised the general public to adhere to the policy directives from the national health authority by avoiding crowding in public places.

