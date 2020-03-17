Ghana: Students Urged to Adhere to COVID-19 Prevention Measures

The Headmaster of Wesley Grammar School, Mr Charles Baidoo, has urged students to adopt personal hygiene measures rolled out by the Ministry of Health (MoH) to protect them against the coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to him, the school was beefing up actions to ensure students were educated on the preventive measures, while also ensuring the availability of alcohol-based sanitisers, soap and water at vantage points.

Speaking at the 64th anniversary speech and prize-giving day on Saturday in Accra, Mr Baidoo stated that the school authorities together with the Parent Teachers Association (PTA) would hold meeting to talk about the subject matter and the best practices teachers, students and authorities would adopt to secure their lives from the pandemic.

He said when necessary, authorities would disinfect chairs and learning materials both in class and boarding house to enable effective class activities to take place.

Touching on academic, Mr Baidoo stated that the school kept making progress in the academic sphere and had organised a capacity-building workshop for teaching staff in mathematics and science during last semester to enhance effective teaching and learning.

He mentioned that intervention classes were ongoing as the school had introduced free tuition in all elective subjects on Saturday for form three students, adding that it had made students improve greatly on core mathematics and integrated science, thus lauded the teachers for their effective work.

He called on educational stakeholders to help improve the road network of the school, and stressed the need for the school to be provided with adequate drainage system and library seats to absorb the current population which stands at 20,15.

"The construction of a 12-unit classroom block has stalled and I am appealing to the GETFUND to reactivate the project," Mr Baidoo added.

Speaking on the theme, "Nurturing the youth for national development through free quality education: The role of stakeholders", Dr William Gblerkpor, Lecturer at the Department of Archaeology and Heritage Studies at University of Ghana, encouraged the students to be patriotic and strive for excellence.

He advised them to take interest in their environment by observing good sanitation practices, adding that the youth were panacea for development, therefore, should take their learning seriously and formulate measures that would spearhead economic growth.

Dr Gblerkpor explained that education continued to be the best tool for economic development and stressed the need to sustain quality education across the country.

Rt Reverend Samuel Osabutey, Methodist Bishop of Accra Diocese, who is also the Board Chairman of the school, encouraged the students to balance their spiritual, social and academic life and accept diverse views.

He promised teachers' readiness to provide them with adequate training to unleash their potentials for future development.

The occasion was also used to launch the 65th anniversary of the school, 15 students from form two and three received awards for their excellent performance in their school examination and Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).