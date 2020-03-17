Ghana: Crime Rate Goes Down in Accra

At least 71,730 criminal cases were recorded by the Accra Regional Police Command in 2019 as against 73,975 the previous year, showing a decrease of 2,445 in reported cases.

The Accra Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Fredrick Adu Anim, disclosed this at the 2019 West Africa Security Services Association (WASSA) in Accra last Friday to take stock of their activities.

The programme brought together senior police officers, traditional rulers and personnel from the sister security agencies who were entertained with soothing music from the Police Band and Wolome Traditional Band, among others.

He said the command was working hard to address motorcycle and street robberies which were taking greater numbers in crime data analysis, and assured that the police in collaboration with other sister security agencies would address the situation.

The commander said the police and allied sister security agencies, civil society organisations, political parties, chieftaincy institutions, religious groups, international community, the media and all relevant stakeholders, have a duty to ensure a peaceful election devoid of violence.

DCOP Anim commended the personnel of the command for their hard work, and cautioned the officers to eschew corruptible acts that could tarnish the image of the service.

"Whilst acknowledging good work, let me also draw our attention to the fact that the institution has no room for errant officers. In 2019 alone, the regional command penalised 17 police officers for various disciplinary infractions," he said.

He said out of the number, three were dismissed, seven were reduced in rank and seven reprimanded.

DCOP Anim urged the public to support police in crime combat and desist from attack on police personnel and vandalising their properties.

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Mr Ishmeal Ashitey, in a speech read on his behalf by his deputy, Mrs Elisabeth Sackey commended police personnel for working hard to protect lives and maintain law and order in the country.

Mr Ashitey said government was committed to strengthening the justice security systems to enable the personnel exhibit highest standards of professionalism and ensure public trust and confidence, and urged them to abide by the ethics of the profession.

As part of the occasion awards were presented to hardworking personnel of the command; additionally, the command donated assorted items such as bags of rice and toiletries, among others, to the Teshie Orphanage.