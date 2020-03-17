Tanzania: Moshi Comes Up With Miss Maendeleo Pageant

Moshi — IN a move meant to explain to the society the achievements of the Tanzanian government, a Non-Governmental (NGO) institution Furahika Education Tanzania, has organised Miss Maendeleo Pageant whose winner will be tasked to promote what have been achieved.

According to the Tanzania Tourism stakeholder and Goodwill Ambassador, Nangasu Warema, who is one of the coordinators of the event, Miss Maendeleo pageant will be a national level event which will be held on stages starting with the zonal level and later to be completed at the national level.

"The competition is expected to start with the Northern Zone whose venue is Same District in Kilimanjaro Region in Mid-April this year. This will involve participants from Arusha, Manyara, Tanga and Kilimanjaro", she said, adding, it will later proceed in other zones before its climax in Dodoma where the overall winner will be announced.

She continued to say that the winner of the Miss Maendeleo will be responsible to tour the whole country to promote what the fifth-phase government has achieved in the past five years.

"Because we are expecting this to be an annual event, the winners of the future will be tasked to explain to the public what the government has achieved annually," she said, adding, the competition will involve Tanzanian nationals aged between 18 years and 25 years.

Commenting on the pageant, Same District's Cultural Officer Niawaeli Kajia, said it would help in promoting the tourist attractions found in the district most notably Mkomazi National Park and the Shengena Forest Reserve.

"It will also be complementing the district's ongoing efforts under the slogan SAME is not the same, which is meant to raise awareness inside and outside the country that Same District is now the potential area to invest in", she said.