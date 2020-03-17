Tanzania: French Envoy On Course for Golf Promotion in Tz

GOLF in the country has received a massive boost from French Ambassador to Tanzania; Frederic Clavier as he has committed to promote it both locally and internationally.

In an interview with the 'Daily News' in Dar es Salaam, recently Clavier said that Tanzania has many talented golfers who can excel in international level courses if the game is given much attention.

Clavier, who is among the diplomats preparing to participate in the second edition of Diplomatic Golf Tournament planned to tee off at the Kili Golf Club in Arusha May 30 this year, said golf in the country has all it takes to raise up Tanzania flag internationally.

He said that golf has to be the best known in Tanzania because the country has several immaculate courses that lure golfers to enjoy playing on.

"I would like to promote this sport, of course football has been main popular, but I think if golf must be well supported by sponsors so as to make the young generation value it as a sport that can give them very good results in future," explained.

Adding, Clavier: "Golf is not made for rich, it is also for middle class citizens, but it has a good international image too."

The ambassador added that his country would like also to promote the sport for youth and make them play in Tanzania and also to enable Tanzanians to play in golf competitions staged in French.

"Even if your businessperson, journalists or whatever, you need to engage in sports and encourage one another to play, it could be football, athletics, tennis or golf to have a well-balanced life."

Clavier, who also plays golf, stressed that he was very happy to play a golf round at the Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club (DGC) with the Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and East Africa Cooperation, Damas Ndumbaro a week ago, because it is was part of the endeavour to promote sport.

Ndumbaro staged a 18-hole golf showpiece at DGC course with Clavier and Michael Dunford, the World Food Programme (WFP) Representative as part of the preparation for the Diplomatic Golf event.

Both diplomats were happy with the initiative to introduce the Diplomatic Golf Tournament in the country saying it firmly cements regional cooperation and sportsmanship.

Ministry for Foreign Affair and East Africa Cooperation and Zanzibar Tourism Board are the brainstorm of the event that its first edition held in Zanzibar last year.

The event is open for Diplomats, Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), and other golfers from East African countries.