Mauritius: Prime Minister Jugnauth Visits Quarantine Centre of Quatre Sœurs

press release

The Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, effected a site visit, this morning, to assess prevailing situation at the quarantine centre of Quatre Sœurs and to ensure that all sanitary measures taken are being respected. The Deputy Prime Minister, Mr. Ivan Leslie Collendavelloo, and the Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. Kailesh Jagutpal and other ministers were also present.

There are currently some 25 Mauritians coming from high risks countries placed at the quarantine centre.

In a statement to the press, Prime Minister Jugnauth underlined that the centre is an appropriate and ideal place to quarantine people adding that the local residents should not be worried of any risk related to Covid-19. He stressed that all identified quarantine places have been chosen following discussions with experts.

He expressed satisfaction with regard to the services and treatment provided at the centre by the medical and non-medical staff of Flacq Hospital. All preventive and bold measures taken, he added, reflect the firm determination of the Government to prevent Covid-19 from entering Mauritius. However, he said, the country still remains extremely vulnerable and at risk.

The Prime Minister cautioned the spread of fake news regarding Covid-19 and warned untrusted sources not to create panic amidst the population. He reiterated that, as a date, there is no case of Covid-19 in the country and advised the citizens to adopt sanitary habits and follow all guidelines listed by the Ministry of Health and Wellness.