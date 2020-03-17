Mauritius: National Arts Fund Launches Its Fifth Call for Projects

press release

The National Arts Fund (NAF) has launched on 28 February 2020 its fifth call for projects and the deadline for submission of applications is 20 March 2020.

The NAF has been set up under the aegis of the Ministry of Arts and Culture to give a new thrust to the Mauritian creative arts industry through financing of creative arts projects, schemes and events in relation to arts development such as music recording, concerts, and sales and exhibition of art works. The NAF launched its first call for projects on 25th July 2018 under four Arts Grant Schemes namely the Emerging Talents Grant, the Production Grant, the Capacity Building Grant and the Research Grant.

As regards the fourth call for proposal which was launched in July 2018, fifty-nine projects were selected and received financial grants to the tune of Rs 27.7 million under the emerging talent -16, production - 39, and research - 4 schemes.

The Grant Schemes

Emerging Talents Grant - A one-time grant to support emerging individuals or art groups with talent, vision and innovative ideas to ensure artistic development. Grant is provided up to 70% of project value up to a ceiling of Rs 300 000.

Production Grant - It supports established artists/arts groups to continue to present quality arts projects having a high level of originality and creativity. Grant is provided up to 50% of project value up to a ceiling of Rs 800 000.

Capacity Building Grant - It supports short training programmes related to the different art forms to artists and art practitioners by organisations/associations of artists and training institutions. Grant is provided up to 70% of the project value up to a ceiling of Rs 300 000.

Research Grant - It spurs innovation and generate new forms of artistic expression and cultural experiences. The fund will finance up to 60% of project value up to a ceiling of Rs 500 000.

It is to be noted that three calls for projects are launched annually in February, June and October. The applications form and guidelines for the National Arts Fund Grants are available at the National Arts Fund Office, 1st Floor Renganaden Seeneevassen Building, Port Louis and on its website http://culture.govmu.org.