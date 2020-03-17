Kenya: Nyamweya - FKF Have Defied Government Directive

Former Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Sam Nyamweya has accused FKF's Electoral Board of conducting elections despite contrary advice from the government.

The Board on Saturday conducted polls in nine counties as scheduled in an exercise that will pave way for the national elections on March 27, pending Tuesday's ruling by the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT).

"By purporting to hold elections, FKF is in violation of the Government of Kenya's order (to) ban all public gatherings," said Nyamweya at a press briefing on Sunday.

Nyamweya added: "We the Football stakeholders (also)cautioned FKF against holding an election whose matter is before the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) and set for determination on Tuesday.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe on Friday announced a ban on public gatherings and events moments after a Kenyan lady tested positive for Coronavirus.

In his response, FKF president Nick Mwendwa argued the elections were not a public event.

"There was no risk of a crowd as very few clubs were involved," explained Mwendwa.

"Elections are not a public event. And by the way, this election is as good as over, as you know 36 branches are unopposed in all positions. We will wait for the decision of the SDT on Tuesday (tomorrow) after which we move on."

Nyamweya who has announced his intent to challenge Mwendwa in the elections even though he stopped short of submitting his nomination papers pending the SDT ruling also says the numbers in Saturday's polls do not add up.

"Just a quick glance on the purported FKF elections, how can a whole county like Murang'a have only three active clubs, can three clubs make a league?" he posed.

The former football boss also accused Mwendwa of 'messing' up the case involving Harambee Stars former coach Adel Amrouche.