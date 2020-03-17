Kenya: Police Summon Kisii Deputy Governor Over Alleged Assault

17 March 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Ruth Mbula

Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi is in the soup for allegedly assaulting a female domestic worker.

Police sources told the Nation that the alleged assault happened during the 2019 Christmas celebrations at Mr Maangi's Riagongera rural home in Bomachoge Chache.

On Tuesday, Mr Maangi presented himself to Kisii Central Police Station to record a statement following a complaint from the woman.

SUMMONED

Kisii County Police Commander Jebel Munene had summoned deputy county boss.

But Mr Maangi, who has in the last few months been on the receiving end for appearing to oppose the Building Bridges Initiative, termed the allegations as a political witch-hunt.

"No form of intimidation or interference will derail my political quest. I am a law abiding citizen and I will honour the summons," he said on Monday.

"I'm being fought because of my political stand and the fight against corruption, " said Mr Maangi, who is Deputy President William Ruto's point man in Gusiiland.

