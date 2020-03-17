Kenya: Coronavirus - Suspected Machakos Case Tests Negative

17 March 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Lillian Mutavi

A 54-year-old woman and her aide, both of who came into the country from Germany on March 3 and were suspected to have coronavirus (Covid-19), have tested negative.

This is after the Machakos County medical team carried out tests on them towards the end of their voluntary isolation.

The two have been staying at a hotel in Machakos town.

While addressing the media, Machakos County Health Executive Ancent Kituku said the woman had followed the government's directive by quarantining herself at the hotel along with her guide.

"We received a call from the DCIO when the public reported that a woman suspected to have Covid-19 was staying at a hotel in town ... they were summoned to the police station where the Machakos medical team has found them healthy," said Dr Kituku.

He said the response team found they did not have any fever or signs of cough or sneezing, with her temperature found to be 37.2 degrees and the guide's 36.8 degrees.

He said that both did not exhibit any signs of difficulties in breathing.

Dr Kituku said they had self-quarantined for 13 days, and a team will also monitor them tomorrow for the last day.

"Tomorrow is when they are completing self-quarantine ... they will be monitored before being released," he said.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Implements Travel Ban As Coronavirus Cases Rise
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Passenger Dies on Flight to Nairobi From Qatar
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.