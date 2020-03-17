Kenya: Murumba Wins Boma Road Tourney

Kenya Golf Federation President, Dr Paul Murumba over the weekend produced an impressive score of 39 points at the nine hole Kiambu Golf Club course to clinch the overall title in the Boma Road tournament, sponsored by Kiambu Golf Club members.

Playing off handicap 12, Murumba bogeyed the second and third holes, picked up a double-bogey six at the fifth holes, closed the front nine with yet another bogey at the ninth for 18 points.

He started the back nine with a double bogey at the 11th in addition to a single one at the 12th, but managed to par the rest of the holes for a fine back nine score of 21 points.

"The course at Kiambu is currently in great shape, thanks to the club captain who has been doing a great job to make sure that the curse is kept in good condition. But on the other hand, I was in a very inspiring four ball of SN Gitau, Alex Ngunu and Evans Chege. Their wonderful jokes made me very relaxed and was able to concentrate on my golf," said Dr Murumba.

He, however beat the men winner Isaac Gichia by the narrow margin of one point as Joseph Biriri on 37 points was second in the men's section.

Biriri on the other hand beat the veteran David Ndirangu on countback, while Patrick Nduati on 83 gross, beat John Ngure on countback to claim the gross title. In the ladies section, Wanjiru Karume on 38 points emerged the winner, followed in second place by Jillian Mwangi on 36 points.

Joseph Ngata, a handicap 28, had a great day also as he posted 39 points to lead the guests with Grace Githere on 33 points, taking the sponsors prize.

She won ahead of George Muiruri on 32 with Geoffrey Waburi losing to Muiruri on countback. The nines went to David Nyaga on 22 and Steve Rukwaro who carded 20 points. The event attracted a field of 112 players.

At the par 72 Ruiru Sports Club course, immediate past captain Peter Mwaura carded gross 80 for an impressive net 66 to claim the overall title in the February Monthly Mug at the weekend.

An eagle three at the par five-second hole triggered a low 33 nett in the first nine, where the handicap 14 Mwaura also picked up a couple of pars, before posting another 33 nett at the back nine to beat a field of 133 golfers.

Jefferson Kariuki, playing off handicap 21, combined 37 and 32 for net 69 to beat David Kibui on coutback for the second prize with Kibui claiming the third prize.

In the ladies section, on-form Susan Mukururi fired net 64 to win ahead of Esther Mwuoria, who took the second prize with a score of 71 nett.

Paul Mararo and Vincent Gaitho won the first and second nine with scores of 33 and 31 nett respectively. Leading the guests was Magu Ngaire on net 70, while Ben Omondi, one of the club's leading golfers at the club, shot five over par 77 to win the gross title, as Alex Ngugi emerged the best junior with an impressive score of 65 nett.

At Sigona Golf Club, Isaac Kariuki, playing off handicap 26, fired nett 64 to claim the overall title in the March Monthly Mug, where Saawan Shah on net 66 was second.

In third place was Amar Hindocha on 69 nett. The ladies title went to Sophie Liu on net 74. The nines went to Jolly Esmail on 34 nett and Vinay Shah who carded 32.5 nett.