Malawi: Chitipa Youth Bemoan Underage Pregnancies

16 March 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Lusungu Mvula

Chitipa — Chinunkha Youth Club, which advocates for youth access to sexual and reproductive health services in T/A Mwaulambya, Chitipa, has expressed concern over the rise in number of pregnancies of underage girls in its catchment area.

Matron for Chinunkha Youth Club, who also works as a nurse at Kaseye Mission Hospital, Chikondi Chayima told Mana Thursday that sixteen percent of pregnant patients registered at the facility in 2019 were girls under the age of eighteen.

She said many youth in the area lack awareness of youth friendly sexual and reproductive health services available at the facility.

"We call for support for Chinunkha Youth Club to reach more youth as a way of reversing the trend," she said.

Chinunkha Youth Club vice chairperson, Chrissy Sibale said teenage pregnancies are rising in the area because most youth shun contraceptives.

"Most of the youth are shy to go to clinics for contraceptives and this puts them at a risk of getting unwanted pregnancies," said Sibale.

She said the situation calls for collective effort from parents, government authorities and civil society organizations to increase sensitization campaigns against teenage pregnancies.

Group village headman Mbegani from Chinunkha said he is disappointed with the development in his area because many girls are dropping out of school due to early pregnancies.

"The problem we have is that most of the families are not taking good care of their girl children and this forces the girls to seek financial support from men who end up taking advantage of their vulnerability and impregnate them," said Mbegani.

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Malawi News Agency

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Implements Travel Ban As Coronavirus Cases Rise
Passenger Dies on Flight to Nairobi From Qatar
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.