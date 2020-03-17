Malawi: Chitipa Youth Bemoan Underage Pregnancies

Chitipa — Chinunkha Youth Club, which advocates for youth access to sexual and reproductive health services in T/A Mwaulambya, Chitipa, has expressed concern over the rise in number of pregnancies of underage girls in its catchment area.

Matron for Chinunkha Youth Club, who also works as a nurse at Kaseye Mission Hospital, Chikondi Chayima told Mana Thursday that sixteen percent of pregnant patients registered at the facility in 2019 were girls under the age of eighteen.

She said many youth in the area lack awareness of youth friendly sexual and reproductive health services available at the facility.

"We call for support for Chinunkha Youth Club to reach more youth as a way of reversing the trend," she said.

Chinunkha Youth Club vice chairperson, Chrissy Sibale said teenage pregnancies are rising in the area because most youth shun contraceptives.

"Most of the youth are shy to go to clinics for contraceptives and this puts them at a risk of getting unwanted pregnancies," said Sibale.

She said the situation calls for collective effort from parents, government authorities and civil society organizations to increase sensitization campaigns against teenage pregnancies.

Group village headman Mbegani from Chinunkha said he is disappointed with the development in his area because many girls are dropping out of school due to early pregnancies.

"The problem we have is that most of the families are not taking good care of their girl children and this forces the girls to seek financial support from men who end up taking advantage of their vulnerability and impregnate them," said Mbegani.