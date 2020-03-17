Namibia: Matheus Calls On Leadership to Focus On Talent Identification

17 March 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia Sports Commission chairperson Joel Matheus has urged administrators to stop infighting and focus on developing sport.

Matheus said this during a scholarship handover for Namibian self-taught gymnast, 12-year-old Stephanie Munageni Katusuva at Windhoek Gymnasium Private School at the weekend.

He said there have been a lot of reports in the media where people elected to run sports federations are fighting each other for positions instead of identifying talent.

"As sports leaders, we are not doing enough to unearth talent throughout the country. I appeal to the leadership of sports to stop fighting and start identifying talent," he said.

He added that those in leadership positions should have an introspective look at themselves as leaders to see why it is important for them to be leaders.

"We need to put our egos aside and serve the people that have put us in power. We should live by the Olympic motto which is athletes-centred," he said.

Matheus also called on regional leaders to start paying attention to all the sport codes in their regions instead of just having one code that is excelling while others are not receiving the same attention.

"We should work towards having a number of sport codes competing at the National Youth Games instead of having a region only competing in one code, meaning that athletes who do not compete in that sport code will not be exposed. National federations need to penetrate the regions to search for and expose talent," said Matheus. - Nampa

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Implements Travel Ban As Coronavirus Cases Rise
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Passenger Dies on Flight to Nairobi From Qatar
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.