Namibia: Matheus Calls On Leadership to Focus On Talent Identification

Namibia Sports Commission chairperson Joel Matheus has urged administrators to stop infighting and focus on developing sport.

Matheus said this during a scholarship handover for Namibian self-taught gymnast, 12-year-old Stephanie Munageni Katusuva at Windhoek Gymnasium Private School at the weekend.

He said there have been a lot of reports in the media where people elected to run sports federations are fighting each other for positions instead of identifying talent.

"As sports leaders, we are not doing enough to unearth talent throughout the country. I appeal to the leadership of sports to stop fighting and start identifying talent," he said.

He added that those in leadership positions should have an introspective look at themselves as leaders to see why it is important for them to be leaders.

"We need to put our egos aside and serve the people that have put us in power. We should live by the Olympic motto which is athletes-centred," he said.

Matheus also called on regional leaders to start paying attention to all the sport codes in their regions instead of just having one code that is excelling while others are not receiving the same attention.

"We should work towards having a number of sport codes competing at the National Youth Games instead of having a region only competing in one code, meaning that athletes who do not compete in that sport code will not be exposed. National federations need to penetrate the regions to search for and expose talent," said Matheus. - Nampa