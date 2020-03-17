Namibia: Corona Fouls More Events

WBO Global junior lightweight champion Jeremiah Nakathila's 28 March fight, all rugby and hockey activities on Monday became the latest sports events to be derailed by the spreading coronavirus (Covid-19).

Several sporting codes in the country are on lockdown as part of preventative measures recommended by government after Namibia confirmed its first two Covid-19 cases on Saturday when president Hage Geingob ordered the suspension of all big public gatherings for the next 30 days.

The World Health Organisation last week declared the rapidly spreading coronavirus a pandemic.

On Monday, the MTC Nestor Sunshine Promotions announced that Nakathila's title defence against Tanzanian Emmanuel Amos had been "indefinitely postponed following confirmation of the Covid-19 virus on our shores".

"This constitutes a matter of public health and we cannot compromise the health and safety of the boxing public. We will in due course inform the public once we have agreed on a new date for the fight and the World Boxing Organisation is supportive of our decision," MTC Sunshine Promotions' founder Nestor Tobias said in a statement.

"Boxing fans who already bought tickets need not worry because their tickets will be valid once the new date for the fight has been confirmed," he assured.

Similarly, the Namibia Hockey Union yesterday suspended the Bank Windhoek Indoor League, with the Namibia Rugby Union also grounding all activities "to assist in the containment of this virus".

These steps are in line with global practices and with Namibia Sport Commission chief administrator Freddy Mwiya announcing on Sunday that all national and international events had been called off with immediate effect.

"Several venues have also informed us that they will remain closed for at least the next two weeks. All bookings of facilities will have to be rescheduled, and revised fixtures will be released once it has been declared safe to continue with sporting events," said NHU secretary Jens Unterlerchner.

The NRU has banned practice sessions at national and club level "with immediate effect", while all activities at the Hage Geingob Rugby Stadium will also be suspended until further notice.

"This decision was taken in the interest of all players and supporters and the Namibian nation at large," Namibia Rugby Union president Eward Mensah said in a statement.

"This announcement will affect the envisaged club league programme as well as other competitions and we will make an announcement on the alternative arrangements in due course.

"Clubs are to ensure that players are provided with individual programs to ensure that fitness levels are kept up to standard, and that athletes are ready when the rugby activities resume. The NRU would like to discourage mass rugby gatherings and no such events will be allowed during this period," Mensah added.

After calling off the Brave Warriors roadshow last week, the Namibia Football Association also shelved the Women's Super League and its Unicef-backed Galz & Goals upcoming plans"in order to protect the girls, their coaches, supporters and everyone involved".

The programme reaches up to 25 000 adolescent girls, with more than 4 000 participating in the Galz & Goals leagues that are due to kick off in May. The Women's Super League was to kick off on 27 March but has been indefinitely postponed.

Galz & Goals national manager Jackie Gertze said suspended activities include, but are not limited to, league games, tournaments, training, meetings, workshops, site visits and any other social gatherings or activities involving traveling.

"Following the end of the recommended 30 days, an announcement will be made as to whether the activities may or may not commence. We thank you for your cooperation and urge you to take care of yourselves and your families," Gertze said

Also on Monday, Nedbank CitiDash organisers cancelled the event's launch with the date for the race, initially set for the end of June, likely to be deferred.