Namibia: Basketball Federation Hosts First-Ever Symposium

THE Namibian Basketball School League (NBSL) under the auspices of the Namibian Basketball Federation (NBF) and in collaboration with the Deutsche Hohere Privatschule hosted the first-ever Namibian School Basketball Symposium on Friday.

The event was made possible through the support of the German Olympic Sports Confederation (DOSB), the German Federal Foreign Office, the Deutsche Basketball Bund (DBB) and the Basketball Artists School (BAS) Foundation

Held on DHPS school grounds, the program's aim was to bring essence to NBF motto 'united under one footprint.' The program saw different coaches from various backgrounds in attendance, coming together in an interactive environment to share ideas and opinions.

Two sessions were held - a practical session in the morning and a theory session, in the afternoon, while guest instructors were present on the day to guide the local coaches.

Giving sessions were the national team coaches director, Manuel Carballo, the former Fiba referee and basketball expert, Charles Nyambe; and DOSB Basketball Expert, Frank Albin, as representative for the German Olympic Sports Confederation.

"Coaches need to take such opportunities when they are presented, because a coach never stops learning," said Thandi Boois, one of the participating coaches.

Coaching the u16 and u19 girls' teams at the Windhoek International School (WIS), Boois said she enjoyed the morning sessions very much as they offered a practicality that required the coaches to take part in the drills.

As this event is a venture into growing the sport as much as possible, NBF development officer, Malakia Matias was very happy to see the turnout of 50 coaches and players from Eros and Mandume Primary School taking part.

"It's not every day that our local coaches are exposed to international styles of coaching so this was a very necessary initiative from the two countries to unite and push the development agenda," said Matias.

The theory sessions went as far as touching on topics such as, how to attract more girls to basketball. Such topics are an indication of our desire as a federation to develop the sport holistically and not just focus on one area.

All coaches present were awarded a coach's starter kit. This kit included a basketball, a whistle, a pump and an extra needle, as well as a certificate.