Namibia: Transnamib Bowling Club Active

THIS past weekend saw a great deal of activity at TransNamib Bowling Club, when they hosted their annual fundraiser on Saturday and the Dawson Cup on Sunday.

Each bowling club affiliated to the Namibia Bowling Association gets a turn every year to host an event to raise funds and thus boost their coffers. The format of the competition this year was teams of triples, playing two games of nine ends.

In each game, players altered their positions in the team for three ends each, in other words, each player had a chance to play lead, second and skip. This made the games very interesting as players often found themselves in unfamiliar territory.

As only ten teams participated, the fundraiser was not as well supported as last year but, nevertheless, great fun was had by all. To prove bowls is a sport for all, the oldest bowler was Eric Luff who is 87 years old, while the youngest was Danelle van Wyk who is only eight years old. The theme was It's all yellow.'

The day was ultimately won by Poppie van den Heuvel, Ewald Vermeulen and Daphne Martin. In second place were Colin Peake, Quintin Butcher and Huipie van Wyk and third were Stefan van Wyk, Anjuleen Viljoen and Piet du Plooy.

On Sunday TransNamib Bowling Club (TNBC) played against Windhoek Bowling Club (WBC) for the Dawson Cup. This is a tradition going back to 1939, when the cup was donated by a Mr G H Dawson. It has been contested every year except during the war years and shortly thereafter. As far as is known, it is the oldest bowls trophy in Namibia.

This year each club fielded a men, women and two mixed teams. TNBC won two of the games, lost one and drew one, thus retaining the cup. As is always the case, the games were played in the true spirit of bowls, with friendly rivalry being the order of the day.