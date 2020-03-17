Namibia: BA Blasting Off to Winning Start

BA Blasting Namibia took a decisive lead in the Namibian Franchise T20 competition after winning their opening four matches over the weekend.

They are the only unbeaten team in the tournament now and lead the log on 16 points, followed by M&M Sign Strikers and King Price Kings who are both on eight, and Mr 24/7 Emergency Services who are bottom of the log on zero points.

BA Blasting got off to a comfortable eight-wicket victory against King Price Kings on Saturday morning when they easily chased down a target of 95 with 36 balls remaining.

For King Price Kings only opener Danie van Schoor with 30 and Wayne Raw with 21 managed to get double figures before the whole team was out for a modest 94.

Most of BA Blasting's bowlers chipped in with wickets, with Elton Ambambi, Karl Birkenstock and Shalako Groenewald each taking two, while there were also two run-outs.

In reply, BA Blasting lost Wessel Myburgh early on for a duck, but JC Balt and Karl Birkenstock put them on the road to victory with a 48-run partnership, before Balt was out for 30.

Birkenstock remained not out on 36 and Michau du Preez not out on 12 as they reached 96/2 after only 14 overs.

In their second match on Saturday, BA Blasting thumped Mr 24/7 Emergency Services by 84 runs.

BA Blasting set a formidable total of 202 for four wickets with Michau du Preez scoring 59 not out off 30 balls (4x6, 3x4), and Gerhard Erasmus 58 off 32 balls (7x6, 1x4).

Emergency Services were immediately in trouble when Zane Green was bowled for a golden duck by Bernard Scholtz, but Joshuan Julius (41) and Malan Kruger (32) led their revival with a 73-run partnership. They, however, received little support as they could only reach 118 for nine wickets off their 20 overs. Karl Birkenstock was BA Blasting's best bowler, taking 3/18.

On Sunday, BA Blasting posted another comprehensive 51-run victory against M&M Sign Strikers.

BA Blasting scored 139 for eight wickets with JC Balt scoring 39 and Gerhard Erasmus 33, while Vernon Cloete took three wickets for 12 runs.

For the second match in a row, Bernard Scholtz got a first ball wicket, bowling Stephen Baard for a golden duck and from then on, M&M Sign Strikers could never recover.

Divan La Cock scored 42 off 32 balls (1x6, 4x4), but the only other batsmen to reach double figures were Niko Davin (16) and Nicolaas Scholtz (11) before the whole side was out for 88.

Scholtz was the stand-out bowler, taking 4/14, while Birkenstock took 3/14 and Mika Mutumbe 2/13.

King Price Kings provided stiffer opposition on Sunday afternoon, but eventually lost their encounter by six runs.

BA Blasting posted 138/6 with Matthew de Gouveia scoring 44, Gerhard Erasmus 31 and Karl Birkenstock 28, while Danie van Schoor took 2/17.

In reply, King Price Kings made a good effort, but eventually fell seven runs short as they reached 132/7 off their 20 overs.

Pikky Ya France with 40 off 33 balls (2x6, 2x4) and Lauritz Haccou with 30 off 27 (1x6, 3x4) were their top scorers, while Mika Mutumbe (2/20) and Gerhard Erasmus (2/27) were the Blasters' top bowlers.

The summaries of other matches were as follows:

M&M Sign Strikers (147/7) beat Mr 24/7 Emergency Services (129/7) by 18 runs.

In M&M Sign Strikers' innings, Lohan Lourens scored 41 and Shaun Fouche 27, while Darren van Wyk took 3/7 off three overs, and Ramon Wilmot 2/32.

In Mr 24/7 Emergency Services' innings, Zane Green scored 34, Joshuan Julius 24 and Darren van Syl 23 not out, while Nicolaas Scholtz took 2/12 and Renier Bosman 2/19.

King Price Kings (133/3) beat M&M Sign Strikers (130/8) by seven wickets.

M&M Sign Strikers batted first with Stephen Baard scoring 65 off 52 balls (2x6, 4x4), while Nyasha Nyashadzaishe took 3/16.

JP Kotze with 69 off 52 balls (2x6, 5x4) however led the King Price Kings to a comfortable victory, while Lauritz Haccou added 24 runs.

King Price Kings (148/6) beat Mr 24/7 Emergency Services (142/4) by six runs.

In King Price Kings' innings, JP Kotze scored 47 off 34 balls (2x6, 3x4) and Pikky Ya France 26, while Ben Shikongo took 4/22.

In Mr 24/7 Emergency Services' reply, Zane Green scored 59 off 40 balls (5x6, 1x4) and Malan Kruger 42 off 45 (1x6, 3x4).

M&M Sign Strikers (95) beat Mr 24/7 Emergency Services (80/9) by 15 runs.

In M&M Sign Strikers' innings, Shaun Fouche scored 34, while Ramon Wilmot took 5/28.

Mr 24/7 Emergency Services could only muster 80/9 in reply with Malan Kruger scoring 29 and Steven Delport taking 3/15.

Cricket Namibia, meanwhile, confirmed that the tournament has been postponed until further notice due to the coronavirus.