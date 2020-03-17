South Africa: Varsity Cup Suspended With Immediate Effect

17 March 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Sport24

Following a Varsity Cup Board meeting on Tuesday morning, all Varsity Cup matches, including the Varsity Young Guns and Varsity Shield tournament, have been suspended with immediate effect.

A media statement released following the meeting, read:

Member universities are currently restructuring their academic calendars and programmes, which will have an effect on lecture dates and times, university recess breaks and examination periods.

SA Rugby is in ongoing deliberations on the reworked domestic rugby calendar and as a result, the Varsity Cup Board will reconvene towards the end of April 2020 to reassess the situation and take a final decision on the 2020 competition.

Varsity Cup will continue to engage with all stakeholders and partners to ensure that the tournament adheres to all statutory and legal obligations whilst prioritising the health and safety of players, management and spectators.

Defending champions Maties currently top the standings with five wins from five matches.

- Compiled by Sport24 staff

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

