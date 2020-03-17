Liberia: Second Case of Coronavirus Announced

17 March 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Monrovia — The government announces that a second Liberian has been tested positive for the Coronavirus disease. The new case, Johnny Phillips, is a domestic worker in the home of Nathaniel Blama, the suspended head of the Environmental Protection Agency who earlier tested positive for the disease.

Health workers have determined that Phillips was the primary contact of Mr. Blama when he returned to his residence. They are continuing to trace and test several primary and secondary persons who he might have come in contact with. This exercise is continuing rigorously.

The government urges all to continue to observe the health protocols that have been put in place by the Ministry of Health and the National Public Health Institute. The Incident Management Team meets today (March 17), following which there will be additional measures put in place to curtail transmission of the disease.

The public will receive regular updates on developments.

