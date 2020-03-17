Cameroon: 'We Have Published the List of Hotels'

interview

Taybe Ngaba, President of the Accommodation and Catering Commission.

What is the state of preparedness in the hotels for the CHAN 2020?

As at now we have already come out with the list of hotels that will lodge the official and sports delegations that will come for the competition. We have a total of 20 hotels in the four sites of the competition notably the Yaounde site, the two sites in Douala and the Limbe-Buea site. We have come out with the list and we are holding discussions with the different hotels for the contracts that they have to sign with COCAN and we are planning to organise a capacity building and harmonization seminar on the theme on reception during the competition. There is much influence already to know that their hotels were in the beginning selected and now have been maintained. We are working together to see that the seminar on reception can be a starting point so that things go on well.

The delegations presented some demands during their visit to the different hotels. What is being done to ensure that the demands are being met?

The different sports delegations went to the field to know the hotels where they will be lodged. They used the occasion to exchange on the specificities which that they will like to have in the hotels that will lodge them. Some recommendations were made and naturally the hotel workers are taking them into consideration. Effectively the sports delegations give their wishes which should absolutely be taken into consideration because we are the ones who are receiving. So we have to make them feel at home and according to their wishes. So, hotel workers are working hard to ensure that all the recommendations are respected.

What were the criteria for the selection of the hotels for CHAN 2020?

These hotels must meet with the exigencies of CAF. The general condition is that they must be four star hotels which meet certain standards. For the teams for example we have to be sure that they are hotels that have a certain number of twin rooms that will receive two players per room, must provide a certain number of services. For instance a restaurant if they are lodging only one team and if they are lodging two teams they must have two restaurants. The criterion for four a star-hotel indicates that there must be at least two restaurants, two conference rooms, fitness rooms, etc. These are the general criteria that are in a four star hotels. Now we are looking if inside the standing we have all the dispositions demanded by CAF.