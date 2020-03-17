Sudan: COVID-19 - National Economic Conference Postponed

1 March 2020
SudaNow (Khartoum)

The National Economic Conference, slated for March 29-31, has been postponed, a press statement by the information committee said.

In a press statement, the Conference's Information Committee said the financial gathering was shelved in response to directives of the Council of Ministers stipulating freezing all crowd attracting events and gatherings that may lead to spread of the viral disease and exacerbate health situation in the country.

The Conference's preparatory committee said the pre-conference sectoral workshops would also be halted but other preparations for the conference shall continue.

The first confirmed coronavirus fatality case in Sudan was announced on Friday following the death of a 50 year old man.

Soon after the government authorities suspended entry and issuance of visas for citizens hailing from countries devastated by the Coronavirus, while at the same time telling its citizens to avoid travelling to those countries except for utmost urgency. Those states devastated by the virus according to the list of the World Health Organization are Korea, China, Italy, Iran, France, Spain, Japan and Egypt.

Flights to those eight countries had been suspended and the crossing points between the Sudan and Egypt were closed down until further notice.

The Council of Ministers decided on Saturday to close all schools and universities for a month to frustrate any spreading of COVID-19. A cabinet urgent meeting also directed the security authorities to support the Ministry of Health in implementing the quarantine measures. It also decided to use military hospitals in the capital and the states as accommodation and treatment centers.

The Sudan's Security and Defense Council declared on Monday the state of health emergency in the country to face any probable increase in coronavirus infection.

Chaired by the President of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan, the Council formed a higher committee to take all required measures to prevent entering of the coronavirus to the country.

