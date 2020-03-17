South Africa: Baxter Theatre Centre Closed Until End April 2020

The Baxter Theatre Centre has made the decision to cancel all performances with immediate effect, and will reopen their doors at the end of April 2020. This is in line with President Cyril Ramaphosa's declaration of a state of disaster in South Africa and the University of Cape Town (UCT) executive's decision to implement precautionary, proactive measures to minimise the risk of spreading the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The most important public health principle for our country and our university is containment of the disease, including avoiding social gatherings and minimising groups of people gathering in one space.

Productions that will be affected during the Baxter's closure include David Kramer's Danger in the Dark, Tally-Ho Productions' The Last Five Years, the 55th Fleur du Cap Theatre awards, Ayana/Afrika Ablaze's I am Rain, Ndumiso Lindi's Boys Don't Cry, Celeste Ntuli's Money and Men, Best of Zabalaza 2020, all Morning Melodies, the South African College of Music, the Cape Town Concert Series and Masambe Theatre performances.

The Baxter will continue to follow directives from local and national government and the UCT leadership. Members of the public will be kept informed through the centre's social media platforms, newsletter and through the media.

There has been a call on social media platforms for patrons who have booked tickets for a show at any theatre or event to please donate the tickets by not requesting a refund, as this is precisely what can kill the arts. The livelihood of many performing arts professionals is at stake as the world tries to respond to and manage the coronavirus pandemic. The Baxter would like to encourage that this option kindly be considered.

Patrons and members of the public who would prefer a refund should follow these online procedures:

There is a self-refund option available on your Webtickets profile. Simply log in, click on "My Tickets", "Choose Action" and then on "Refund Tickets" next to your transaction. If payment was made via Pick n Pay or EFT, you will be prompted to enter your banking details and will receive a confirmation email. Refunds will be processed and paid within five working days.