South Africa: Limpopo Police Constable Sentenced for Corruption

17 March 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Polokwane — In its strides to root out corruption within state institutions, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation successfully ensured the conviction and sentencing of Constable Matome Herman Mafa (40) by the Mokopane Regional Court on 16 March 2020.

Mafa, his colleagues, a Home Affairs official and three runners were arrested during the an intelligence driven takedown towards the end of project dubbed "mirror" that was aimed at addressing smuggling of suspected stolen vehicles at the ports of entry.

The accused together with his co-accused have been on police radar since 2016. The syndicate would arrange fraudulent documents for stolen vehicles and make them pass through Groblersbrug Port of Entry into Botswana without being subjected to a mandatory examination in return for a kickback.

Mafa was out on bail together with his co-accused until his sentencing to seven (7) years direct imprisonment by the Mokopane Regional Court with no option of a fine. His other co-accused are still on trial.

The Provincial Head of Limpopo Hawks Major General Thobeka Jozi has since vowed to continue to deal with all national priority offenses including cross border crimes. "We will make sure that our borders are not a safe passage for stolen vehicles by intensifying our investigations. We will continue putting our ears on the ground in an effort to eradicate smuggling of stolen vehicles and other cross border crimes," she added.

