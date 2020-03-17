South Africa: Relative in Police Custody for Murder of Elderly Man in Hlokozi

press release

It is alleged on 15 March 2020 at 20:30, Mzukayifani Mchunu (66) was at his home in Hlokozi when he was attacked by a known suspect.

The suspect assaulted and dragged him out of the house. He was allegedly stabbed on the head with a sharp instrument. He was rushed to hospital where he later died. A case of murder was opened for investigation at Highflats SAPS.

Last night the Highflats detectives followed up information about the suspect involved in the murder. He was traced and arrested in the Hlokozi area. A 21-year-old suspect is due to appear tomorrow at the Phungashe Periodical Court.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula condemned the attack on elderly people. "I am glad with the speedy arrest of the suspect," he said.