South Africa: Relative in Police Custody for Murder of Elderly Man in Hlokozi

17 March 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

It is alleged on 15 March 2020 at 20:30, Mzukayifani Mchunu (66) was at his home in Hlokozi when he was attacked by a known suspect.

The suspect assaulted and dragged him out of the house. He was allegedly stabbed on the head with a sharp instrument. He was rushed to hospital where he later died. A case of murder was opened for investigation at Highflats SAPS.

Last night the Highflats detectives followed up information about the suspect involved in the murder. He was traced and arrested in the Hlokozi area. A 21-year-old suspect is due to appear tomorrow at the Phungashe Periodical Court.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula condemned the attack on elderly people. "I am glad with the speedy arrest of the suspect," he said.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Implements Travel Ban As Coronavirus Cases Rise
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Passenger Dies on Flight to Nairobi From Qatar
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.