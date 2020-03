press release

A 35-year-old man was arrested today, 17 March 2020, for allegedly raping his four-year-old son.

It is alleged that the incident happened on 14 March 2020, when the victim visited his father. The matter was brought to the police on 16 March 2020, after the child informed the day-care personnel what happened.

The suspect is currently in custody and is expected to appear before Galeshewe Magistrates' court soon on a charge of rape. Police investigation continues.