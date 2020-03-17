South Africa: Mothibistad SAPS Members Recover a Stolen Vehicle

press release

On Monday, 16 March 2020 at approximately 17:30 , Constables Thabang Marumo and Tshegofatso Moseki stationed at Mothibistad police station recovered a stolen red Volkswagen Golf at Kagung village outside of Kuruman.

According to the report, the two officials were busy conducting patrols in Kagung when they received a tip off from the community about a suspected stolen vehicle at a particular petrol station.

The two members immediately followed on the information. After testing the vehicle it was found that the vehicle was reported stolen at Roodepan police station in Kimberley early in March 2020.

A 39-year-old male and a 27-year-old female were arrested for being in possession of a stolen vehicle.

The two suspects will appear before the Mothibistad Magistrates' court on 18 March 2020.

The Station Commander of Mothibistad police, Colonel Didimalang Moetsi applauded Constables Marumo and Moseki for their quick and swift response.

He also warned the criminals that Mothibistad will not be a playground for criminals and the police will follow a zero tolerance approach when it comes to crime.