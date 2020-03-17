South Africa: Mothibistad SAPS Members Recover a Stolen Vehicle

17 March 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

On Monday, 16 March 2020 at approximately 17:30 , Constables Thabang Marumo and Tshegofatso Moseki stationed at Mothibistad police station recovered a stolen red Volkswagen Golf at Kagung village outside of Kuruman.

According to the report, the two officials were busy conducting patrols in Kagung when they received a tip off from the community about a suspected stolen vehicle at a particular petrol station.

The two members immediately followed on the information. After testing the vehicle it was found that the vehicle was reported stolen at Roodepan police station in Kimberley early in March 2020.

A 39-year-old male and a 27-year-old female were arrested for being in possession of a stolen vehicle.

The two suspects will appear before the Mothibistad Magistrates' court on 18 March 2020.

The Station Commander of Mothibistad police, Colonel Didimalang Moetsi applauded Constables Marumo and Moseki for their quick and swift response.

He also warned the criminals that Mothibistad will not be a playground for criminals and the police will follow a zero tolerance approach when it comes to crime.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Implements Travel Ban As Coronavirus Cases Rise
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Passenger Dies on Flight to Nairobi From Qatar
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.