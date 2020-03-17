South Africa: Three-Month-Old Baby Killed, Mother Arrested

17 March 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

A 23-year-old mother appeared at the Pinetown Magistrates' Court yesterday facing a charge of murder. She was remanded in custody until 23 March 2020.

On 13 March 2020, at 19:30, the woman came to KwaDabeka police station crying and informed police that she had killed her three-month-old baby girl by suffocating her with a blanket. The police together with the woman proceeded the woman's place of residence at Sub five in KwaDabeka and found the body wrapped in a blanket and a dummy on her mouth. A case of murder was then opened at KwaDabeka SAPS.

"It's very sad that the young baby lost her life at the hands of the person she trusted the most in the world. The innocent soul did not deserve to die in such a manner and we hope the justice system will be served," said the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula.

